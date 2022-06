EU disburses 162 million euro grant to Tunisia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) – The European Union had disbursed a 162 million euro ($168.64 million) grant to Tunisia as a part of a program to support government reforms in areas like investment liberalization, the Tunisian economy and planning ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The European Union also disbursed a 300 million euro ($319.74 million) loan to Tunisia in May in the first significant Western financial aid to Tunisia since President Kais Saied took control last summer.

($1 = 0.9606 euros)

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)