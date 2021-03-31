EU drug regulator investigating 62 reports of rare clotting worldwide – chief

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europe’s drug regulator is investigating 62 cases worldwide of a rare blood clotting condition which has prompted some countries to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, its chief Emer Cooke said in a briefing on Wednesday.

“A causal link with the vaccine has not yet been proven but it is possible and further analysis is still ongoing. According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population. Our committee, PRAC, continues to review all the data available and will aim to reach a scientific conclusion on this signal next week.”

That includes 44 cases in the European Economic Area out of a total of 9.2 million people who have received the vaccine in the region, she said.

The total cited by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not include all the cases of the condition, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which have been reported in Germany, she said.

CDE/Reuters

