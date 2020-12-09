EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of rollout on Wednesday.
Asked whether this new information could be used in the assessment of the vaccine in Europe, the European Medicines Agency said: “All available information on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine will be taken into account. This will include safety data generated from the use of the vaccine outside the EU.”
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
9th December 2020
PRAGUE (Reuters) -Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end...
9th December 2020
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has won re-election with 51.59% of the vote, beating his predecessor and old rival John Mahama, results from the election commission showed on Wednesday.
The results follow a contentious po...
9th December 2020
The largest drug haul ever made in Malta's history has taken place at the Freeport thanks to the Malta Customs Department. 612 kg of Cocaine were discovered concealed within pallets that were carrying cooking oil. The cargo left Ecuador and transite...
9th December 2020
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
B...
9th December 2020
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who left his homeland under a cloud of scandal in August, has settled a back tax bill worth over 678,000 euros including interest and fines, his lawyers said on Wednesday.
The lawyers, in a stat...
9th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Stay informed daily with
http://www.cde.news
, for local perspective with a global outlook.
The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas is pictured...
9th December 2020
TIRANA (Reuters) - Police used tear gas late on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of Albanians protesting the killing by police of a young man who authorities said had violated an overnight curfew imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
A 25-...
9th December 2020
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Veteran Palestinian negotiator and women's rights advocate Hanan Ashrawi said on Wednesday she would quit her senior post in the Palestine Liberation Organization at the end of 2020, and called for political reforms.
...
9th December 2020
Twenty years ago, UNESCO inscribed the greater Blue Mountains area on the World Heritage List for having “outstanding universal value”.
If you’ve travelled to the Blue Mountains, with its rugged sandstone cliff faces, hidden waterfalls and rich d...
9th December 2020
Chinese authorities have already approved multiple COVID vaccines for emergency use in the country, and nearly a million Chinese have already been vaccinated with one candidate.
Several local governments are already placing orders for domesticall...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related