EU expects Maltese deficit to be among highest in 2023 / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 12 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EU expects Maltese deficit to be among highest in 2023

Government deficit is set to decrease but remain among the highest in the EU, a Commission forecast has shown. According to fresh EU data, Malta’s deficit is expected to decrease from 7.8% of GDP in 2021 to 6.0% in 2022. The increase in public expenditure related to measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices is the main factor explaining this still high deficit level despite strong nominal GDP growth and the phasing out of pandemic-related support measures. These energy-related measures are estimated to account for 2.9% of GDP in 2022 and are expected to further rise to 3.5% of GDP in 2023, before declining to 2.7% of GDP in 2024. As a result, the general government deficit is set to decrease only marginally to 5.7% of GDP in 2023 and more markedly to 4.4% in 2024. Tax revenue is expected to increase over the forecast horizon, in line with nominal GDP. Following further growth in employment, the revenue from social contributions is also projected to continue increasing. The government debt-to-GDP ratio is set to increase to 57.4% in 2022 and gradually reach 60.6% in 2024 as the primary balance remains negative and nominal GDP growth becomes less dynamic.

PN concerned with number of road fatalities

The number of deaths on Malta’s roads and worsening traffic congestion are alarming but government has no plan to address the problems, the Nationalist Party said. PN MPs Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus said people were justly concerned about the number of traffic fatalities, which this year reached a 10-year high. “From a discussion on traffic, we ended up speaking about tragedies,” the MPs said on Friday. (Maltatoday)

Two girls injured after school van crashes

Two girl students were hospitalised after their school van was involved in a road incident at about 1.30pm in Triq l-Isqof F.S.Caruana, at Msida. The public broadcaster reported that the 46-year-old driver from Birkirkara lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall. At the time there were 12 students in the van. No further details on their condition was given. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first