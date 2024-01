Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 19 (Reuters) – The European Union has started discussions on a new sanctions package for Russia that it aims to approve by Feb. 24, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The potential measures could include further listings, more trade restrictions and cracking down on Moscow’s continued ability to get around the bloc’s sanctions both through third countries and companies within the EU, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

