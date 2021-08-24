EU Funds Encouraging Sustainable Waste Practices in Households and Beyond

Reading Time: 2 minutes

According to a recent Eurobarometer survey, climate change ranks among the biggest concerns of the Maltese population, with citizens asking for more action to protect the environment. Research shows that citizens want responsibility to be shared by big companies and industry, national governments and the EU, and even themselves. As we become more conscious of the fragility of our Earth, demands increase for effective ways of tackling environmental problems;‘changing the way we consume’ and ‘changing the way we produce and trade’.

EU waste policy aims to contribute to the circular economy by extracting high-quality resources from waste as much as possible. In this context, the European Green Deal aims to promote growth by transitioning to a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy.

With the use of EU funding, Wasteserv is striving to instil a culture change within the Maltese communities, whether at home or at the place of work. Through an investment reaching some €8 million, this project seeks to increase the separation of Municipal Solid Waste at source in order to increase the amount of recycling and to divert organic waste away from landfill.

It aims to achieve this objective by mainly providing households, schools and the public sector with the necessary facilities to encourage waste separation at source. These facilities will be complimented with an educational campaign which will seek to enhance awareness and stimulate a shift towards sustainable waste management.

Despite such a culture change requiring years to cement itself as a natural element of our lifestyle, some positive shoots have already been identified. Despite the challenges put forward by the COVID pandemic, when it comes to the sale of recyclables in 2020, Malta registered an improvement of 78% when compared to 2019.

This project complements a number of initiatives carried out by Wasteserv in recent months, including the setting up of a numbe of re-use centres, which feature “pre-loved” items such as ceramics, toys, books, and loose furniture which still hold value and which will be available against a pre-established donation, which is then used to finance environmental initiatives.

Such project complements Malta’s vision of providing future generation a cleaner and healthier environment, improving the quality of life on our shores.