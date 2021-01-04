EU in discussions with Pfizer-BioNTech for additional vaccine doses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer and BioNTech about the possibility of ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract, a spokesman said on Monday.

“The Commission is checking whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal,” the spokesman said.

Main Photo: A nurse holds the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccinations against Covid for doctors, nurses, and health workers at the Molinette hospital in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

