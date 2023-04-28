EU laments low amount of Russian assets frozen by Malta / Malta News Briefing – Friday 28 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EU laments low amount of Russian assets frozen by Malta

The European Commission it surprise that Malta has frozen only low amounts of Russian-owned assets following the enforcement of sanctions. During a meeting with Maltese MPs at the Foreign and EU Affairs committee in parliament, the EU’s justice commissioner expressed Didier Reyenders noted that Malta had only frozen some €220,000 in Russian-owned assets as part of efforts to hold the Russian state accountable for the invasion of Ukraine. The commissioner said he would be following up with the Maltese government to understand why the figure was so low. (Times of Malta)

Freeport announces major investment

Malta Freeport Terminals has announced a major investment in its first terminal expansion in two decades by squaring off its outermost quay to accommodate mega containerships.The agreement with the government was signed on Thursday after parliament had earlier this year approved a resolution for a change in the lease agreement. Government has obtained state aid clearance to finance half the cost of the infrastructural works, estimated at €55 million, needed to reclaim the land. In exchange, government asked for a change in the lease agreement through which new conditions were imposed on the company. (Maltatoday)

Outspoken Xagħra mayor resigns

Outspoken Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit has tendered his resignation from his post as well as from that of President of the Labour Party’s Gozo regional committee. In a brief message on Facebook, Zammit – who contested last year’s general election with Labour – said that the he had taken the difficult decision to step down from the council, without elaborating. In recent years he has been highly critical of the state of the environment in Gozo and a few days ago warned that partisanship was scaring people away from participating in local politics. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first