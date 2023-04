Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 17 (Reuters) – Legislators from the European Parliament said on Monday that political attention needed to be focused on powerful artificial intelligence (AI), agreeing with an open letter signed by academics, experts and business leaders including Elon Musk on AI regulation.

The EU Parliament called on European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden to convene a global summit on AI.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first