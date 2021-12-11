EU leaders address energy price spike 

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Keith Zahra

The European Council invited the Commission to study the functioning of the gas and electricity markets, as well as the EU ETS market with the help of the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA). 

Subsequently, the Commission will assess whether certain trading behaviours require further regulatory action. EU leaders also invited the member states and the Commission to urgently make the best use of the toolbox to provide short-term relief to the most vulnerable consumers and companies, taking into account the diversity and specificity of the situations of the member states. 

Member States agreed that other measures will be considered with the aim to contribute to energy at a price that is affordable for households and companies and increase the resilience of the EU’s energy system and the internal energy market, while providing security of supply and support the transition to climate neutrality, taking into account the diversity and specificity of the situations of the member states. 

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here:

Once you're here...

  • Commission approves €1bn package for Afghanistan 

    Commission approves €1bn package for Afghanistan 

    Cde11th December 2021
    by Keith Zahra President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has announced a support package worth around €1 billion for the Afghan people and neighbouring countri...
  • Supervisory authorities submit report on Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation 

    Supervisory authorities submit report on Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation 

    Cde11th December 2021
    by Keith Zahra The three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – ESAs) have delivered to the European Commission (EC) their Final Report with draft Regulatory T...
  • Ewropej: Unnecessary taxes on energy generation must be eliminated, MEP says 

    Ewropej: Unnecessary taxes on energy generation must be eliminated, MEP says 

    Cde11th December 2021
    MEP Cyrus Engerer has called for the European Union to work towards joint procurement of gas supplies for all its Member States.  Direct and indirect unnecessary taxes on ...
  • The current situation regarding transport, logistics and rising costs 

    The current situation regarding transport, logistics and rising costs 

    Cde11th December 2021
    by The Malta Chamber The long-term economic fallout of the Covid-19 Pandemic has been characterised by the manner with which the global logistical supply chain has buckled unde...
  • The age of Merkel 

    The age of Merkel 

    Cde11th October 2021
    In her last 12 months as Chancellor, Angela Merkel registered record approval ratings in five countries outside of Germany. A major study by Pew Research Center in October 2020 fo...
  • All eyes on Scholz 

    All eyes on Scholz 

    Cde11th October 2021
    On a desolate night for the CDU after the German elections, a comforting Armin Laschet told party supporters that he had won a national mandate to resist a left-leaning government...
  • A Kleine coalition 

    A Kleine coalition 

    Cde11th October 2021
    Since the 1960s, German politics has been dominated by the centre-left and centre-right parties, turning the Grand Coalition into an institution of the federal political landscape...
  • The Merkel effect 

    The Merkel effect 

    Cde11th October 2021
    A week is a long time in politics, and Angela Merkel has had over 1,600 of them mostly sitting in arguably the hottest seat in Europe. The four-term Chancellor enjoyed a quick and...
  • The world of a different Germany 

    The world of a different Germany 

    Cde11th October 2021
    It is often said that Germany is too big for Europe but not big enough for the world. In her 16 years at the top, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has amassed sufficient politica...