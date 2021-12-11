EU leaders address energy price spike 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Keith Zahra

The European Council invited the Commission to study the functioning of the gas and electricity markets, as well as the EU ETS market with the help of the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA).

Subsequently, the Commission will assess whether certain trading behaviours require further regulatory action. EU leaders also invited the member states and the Commission to urgently make the best use of the toolbox to provide short-term relief to the most vulnerable consumers and companies, taking into account the diversity and specificity of the situations of the member states.

Member States agreed that other measures will be considered with the aim to contribute to energy at a price that is affordable for households and companies and increase the resilience of the EU’s energy system and the internal energy market, while providing security of supply and support the transition to climate neutrality, taking into account the diversity and specificity of the situations of the member states.

