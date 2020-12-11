EU leaders reach historic deal on climate targets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Union countries struck a deal on the bloc’s new climate target on Friday after haggling through the night at a summit in Brussels, pulling the political trigger on a policy revamp to make every sector greener.

Maltese PM Robert Abela described the agreement as “historic”, saying it will deliver a greener, cleaner Europe and Malta, without disproportionate burdens.

Historic agreement just reached on the #EUs 2030 #ClimateChange target following uninterrupted lengthy discussions since yesterday – in line with our 2050 vision, we are committed to deliver a #greener, cleaner #Europe & #Malta without disproportionate burdens – RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) December 11, 2020

Leaders from the 27-country bloc agreed to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels, upgrading an existing target to cut by 40% this decade.

The new target aims to put the EU on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a deadline scientists say the world must meet to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

“Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions … at least 55% by 2030,” European Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the talks, said in a tweet.

“It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of the new target.

