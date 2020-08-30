Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Cyprus

EU looking into legal action against Cyprus citizenship-investment scheme

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said that he was looking into the possibility of legal action against Cyprus over the country’s citizenship-through-investment scheme, Al Jazeera reported.

Talking to the broadcaster, Reynders also called for changes in citizenship-through-investment schemes in Europe and said he preferred to completely phase them out.

Al Jazeera on Sunday revealed that convicted fraudsters, money launderers and political figures accused of corruption are among dozens of people from more than 70 countries who have bought so-called “golden passports” from Cyprus, according to a large cache of official documents obtained by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

The Cyprus Papers is a leak of more than 1,400 passport applications approved by the government of the island nation between 2017 and 2019, and it raises serious questions about the Cyprus Investment Programme. 

Al Jazeera reveals Cyprus sold passports to criminals and money launderers

Cyprus denied fresh allegations that it was granting citizenship to foreigners accused of crimes in exchange for millions in investments, insisting that all those who received a passport met all criteria in place at the time.

Cyprus denies new allegations in “golden passport” scheme

