EU Member States to have urgent meeting to discuss response to new Covid19 variant



CDE News – The German Presidency of the Eu Council has summoned the member states for an urgent meeting for Monday at 1100h to discuss a coordinated response by European States on the newly identified Covid19 variant in the UK.

The announcement was done by the spokesman of the German Presidency Sebastian Fischer via twitter.

‼️The German @EUCouncil Presidency has invited #EU member states to an urgent meeting of the #IPCR crisis mechanism tomorrow morning at 11.00 hours.

‼️ On the agenda: EU coordination on the response to the newly identified #COVID19 variant in the #UK 🇬🇧. #Coronavirus — Sebastian Fischer (@SFischer_EU) December 20, 2020

On Sunday, the ECDC issued its Threat Assessment on the new variant which originated in the UK and has been reported in some EU Countries, including Italy.

Britain’s European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.

France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail.

Germany, Italy and the Netherlands ordered a suspension of flights from Britain, while Ireland said it would impose restrictions on flights and ferries from its neighbour.

Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the popular Eurostar service – coming from the United Kingdom.

“The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

“In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers. His government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and also reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

The travel curbs also compound problems for the United Kingdom as it finally exits the European Union on Dec. 31 after a transition period this year. London and Brussels have so far failed to reach a post-Brext trade deal, raising the prospect of chaos in goods traffic.

Additional reporting Reuters

