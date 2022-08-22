EU monitor slashes summer crop yield outlook after dry weather

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The European Union’s crop monitoring service MARS on Monday lowered its yield forecasts again for summer crops in the bloc, with major cuts in maize (corn), sunflower and soybeans, as it expected further damage from the recent dry and hot weather.

Crop prospects in the EU have taken on extra significance this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – a major wheat, corn and sunflower exporter – has disrupted Black Sea exports and raised uncertainty over Ukraine’s harvest.

But sweltering temperatures and sparse rain hurt most of Europe’s spring crops. In contrast, winter crops benefited due to better harvesting conditions.

MARS put its yield outlook for the EU’s grain maize crop, which will be harvested in the autumn, at 6.63 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) down from 7.25 t/ha projected last month and now 16% below both the 2021 level and the five-year average.

via Reuters