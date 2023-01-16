EU official says no going back to Russian airspace charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Russia must stop charging foreign airlines for the use of Siberian airspace as and when overflight restrictions introduced as a result of the Ukraine conflict are eventually lifted, a senior European Union official said on Monday.

“If one day we will have the opportunity to see the opening up of Russian airspace, one thing has to disappear: the Siberian overflight royalties,” Henrik Hololei, director-general for mobility and transport at the European Commission, told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

“Any opening of Russian airspace will not be business as usual,” he added.

