EU official says no going back to Russian airspace charges

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Russia must stop charging foreign airlines for the use of Siberian airspace as and when overflight restrictions introduced as a result of the Ukraine conflict are eventually lifted, a senior European Union official said on Monday.
“If one day we will have the opportunity to see the opening up of Russian airspace, one thing has to disappear: the Siberian overflight royalties,” Henrik Hololei, director-general for mobility and transport at the European Commission, told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.
“Any opening of Russian airspace will not be business as usual,” he added.