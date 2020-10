Reading Time: < 1 minute

Top EU officials warned the U.K. on Tuesday to stop trying to divide the EU27 in negotiations over a post-Brexit relationship, and said that Britain is running out of time to reach a deal.

Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth and Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič issued the warning to London after participating in a meeting to prepare for an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

