EU pledges support for flood victims

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the weekend pledged EU support to help rebuild regions hit by this week’s deadly flooding.

On a visit to eastern Belgium, which has been badly affected by the flooding, von der Leyen said EU solidarity went beyond borders.

“Europe is with you. We share your grief. We will help you to rebuild,” von der Leyen said as she joined Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in the towns of Rochefort and Pepinster.

Earlier this week, in response to a Belgian request, the EU activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to support local flood rescue teams.

In a press release, the EU Commission said that a flood rescue team and a helicopter have been mobilized from France to assist with local rescue efforts in Belgium, mostly in flooded areas around the city of Liege. Italy and Austria have also offered flood rescue teams.

Photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) visits flooded places in Pepinster, Belgium. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

