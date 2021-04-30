EU Presidents condemn Russia’s move – Statement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, and the President of the European Parliament condemned in the strongest possible terms today’s decision of the Russian authorities to ban eight European Union nationals from entering the Russian territory.

This includes the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová, as well as six EU Member States’ officials. This action is unacceptable, lacks any legal justification and is entirely groundless. It targets the European Union directly, not only the individuals concerned.

This decision is the latest, striking demonstration of how the Russian Federation has chosen confrontation with the EU instead of agreeing to redress the negative trajectory of our bilateral relations.

The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to the Russian authorities’ decision.

