UPDATED: EU pushes for daily travel reviews, mass booster shots over Omicron

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) – The European Union needs daily reviews of its travel restrictions and rapid deployment of vaccine booster doses to limit entry and protect its citizens from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Europe is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases and a growing number of infections by the Omicron variant that the World Health Organization has labelled a variant of concern and that has concerned scientists due to its multiple mutations.

“We are no facing a double challenge in the fight against COVID-19,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet. “The rapid resurgence of Delta across Europe and a new variant of concern: Omicron.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the challenge posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was a “race against time”, urging all involved to “prepare for the worst”.

“You have read about the multiple mutations and what that might be, and we know from our experience with the Delta data variant that it is a race against time,” she told a news conference.

“Scientists tell us we have to do everything possible to make the best out of the time we have till we have certainty about the characteristics of transmissibility and severity of Omicron”, the European Union executive chief said.

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best”, von der Leyen added, recalling that according to scientists full vaccination and a booster shot provide the strongest possible protection

Photo – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL