EU ready to cover half of Messina Bridge study cost

The EU is ready to cover half of the cost of studies into the Messina Bridge project, Italy’s transport ministry (MIT) said Wednesday.

Brussels is ready to cover 50 per cent of the costs for updating the environmental impact studies for the Strait Bridge, said EU Commission coordinator for the Scandinavian-Mediterranean TEN-T corridor, Pat Cox, at the transport and sustainable infrastructure ministry in Rome Wednesday for a meeting with deputy prime minister and transport minister Matteo Salvini, the rightwing League party leader who is making a renewed push for the oft-discussed and oft-discarded project.

The governors of Calabria and Sicily Renato Schifani and Roberto Occhiuto were also present.

Cox also proposed a meeting in Brussels to discuss the dossier in more detail, including at a technical level.

The coordinator will return to Italy in October.

The costs and time frame for building a planned bridge linking Sicily and Calabria across the Strait of Messina need to be clearly set out, Giuseppe Busia, the president of Italy’s anti-corruption agency ANAC, said during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday In the decree paving the way for construction “the costs are not defined and it is not clear what contractual rules will apply,” Busia told the House Environment and Transport committees in a joint session.

“We need to bind the general contractor to time and cost in order to comply with European regulations and protect the public interest,” he added.

It will be necessary “to monitor subcontracting in particular, both for reasons of legality and for technical reasons,” continued Busia.

Further, Italy’s anti-corruption chief insisted on the need to “verify” companies against existing white lists of suppliers that have complied with anti-graft rules and to “digitize” the procedure “to make it transparent and verifiable”.

Sources at the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry on Friday played down the statement in the DEF economic blueprint approved by cabinet last Tuesday that there is currently no financial cover for the 13.5 billion euros project to build the bridge.

The necessary resources will be found in the budget law, said the sources, adding that the DEF is a planning document, not a document allocating resources.

An annex to the economic blueprint, which along with subsequent updates forms the basis for the next budget, states that “as of today, there is no financial cover available under current law,” however going on to add that the necessary resources would “have to be identified when drawing up the budget bill”.

The annex also put the revised cost of the project, based on existing plans approved in a government decree in March, at 13.5 billion euros.

To this must be added 1.1 billion euros for the “complementary and optimization works to the rail connections” on the Sicily and Calabria sides of the planned bridge, according to the document.

The project to build a bridge across the Strait of Messina has been considered by many previous governments but has never moved beyond the planning stage due to environmental, seismic and mafia infiltration concerns and the massive price tag.

Parliament is now in the process of converting the decree into law.

On Thursday the European Union included the Messina Bridge project in its Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) programme, in a move Italy’s transport ministry hailed as “Excellent news from Europe”.

Last month Salvini, one of the project’s strongest supporters, said the bridge had been “a dream of Italians for centuries”.

Photo: A file image showing a computer simulation of the Messina bridge linking Sicily to the Italian mainland. EPA/IMPREGILO

Via ANSA

