EU ready to help restore democracy to Myanmar

The European Union is ready to offer its support to all parties to help restore democracy in Myanmar, the bloc’s high representative told ASEAN states on Friday.

Southeast Asian leaders said after an emergency ASEAN summit last week that they had reached consensus with Myanmar’s junta on ending violence there.

“The European Union stands ready to support ASEAN… in facilitating a constructive dialogue with all key stakeholders with a view to bringing Myanmar/Burma back to its democratic path,” the high representative said in a statement published on Friday.

An activist monitoring group says more than 750 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since army generals unleashed lethal force in the face of sustained protests against their Feb. 1 coup.

Photo: Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute next to a portrait of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

