Dec 15 (Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older.

A J&J booster dose may also be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded.

