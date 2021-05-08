Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses, the European Commission said on Friday.

The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3 billion doses from half a dozen companies.

“Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group and @Pfizer for 2021-2023,” European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” she said.

Photo: EU