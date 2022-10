Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) – European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three EU diplomats said.

Sanctions experts from the 27 EU members agreed to the list in a meeting on Wednesday. It will be put to national ambassadors at a meeting scheduled for the afternoon.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

