EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) – The European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with Azerbaijan to double imports of Azeri natural gas to at least 20 billion cubic metres a year by 2027.

“Today, with this new Memorandum of Understanding, we are opening a new chapter in our energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, a key partner in our efforts to move away from Russian fossil fuels,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU is seeking alternative suppliers to Russia because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan is already increasing deliveries of natural gas to the EU from 8.1 billion cubic metres in 2021 to an expected 12 bcm in 2022, the Commission said.

