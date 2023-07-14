EU sues Luxembourg for not correctly transposing anti-tax avoidance rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) – The European Union has decided to sue Luxembourg for failing to correctly transpose the EU’s anti-tax avoidance directive, said the European Commission on Friday.

“In May 2020, the Commission sent a letter of formal notice to Luxembourg, followed by a reasoned opinion on 2 December 2021, requesting them to amend their legislation within two months,” said the European Commission.

“As Luxembourg’s reply to the Commission’s reasoned opinion was not satisfactory, the Commission has now decided to refer Luxembourg to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” it added.

