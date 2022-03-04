EU to bar more Russian banks from SWIFT – Irish foreign minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, March 4 (Reuters) – The next round of European Union sanctions will exclude more Russian banks from the SWIFT system and likely ban Russian ships from entering ports as well as some major Russian imports, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“There will be more Russian banks taken out of the SWIFT system. I suspect all Russian-flagged ships will be banned from entering EU ports. I also suspect that we’ll be banning other imports like steel, timber, aluminum and possibly coal as well,” Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

The EU said on Wednesday it was excluding seven Russian banks from SWIFT, but stopped short of including those handling energy payments, including Sberbank , Russia’s largest lender, and Gazprombank.

Photo – Simon Coveney, Irish Minister for foreign Affairs and Trade