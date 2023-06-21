EU to earmark 15 billion euros for migration policies
BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) – The European Union will provide a 15 billion euro ($16.39 billion) budget to boost migration policies, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels, von der Leyen said the money will be used, among other things, to foster partnerships with third countries, provide help to refugees in the Middle East and react to humanitarian crises.