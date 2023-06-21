EU to earmark 15 billion euros for migration policies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) – The European Union will provide a 15 billion euro ($16.39 billion) budget to boost migration policies, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels, von der Leyen said the money will be used, among other things, to foster partnerships with third countries, provide help to refugees in the Middle East and react to humanitarian crises.

Migrants wait for further assistance after disembarking from a rubber boat in Haria town, Lanzarote island, the Canaries, Spain, on Tuesday. The boat, with 53 immigrants on board, including a dead pregnant woman, has been located by a fishing boat less than a kilometer off the coast of Los Cocotero, in Lanzarote, as the world celebrate the Refugee Day. EPA-EFE/Adriel Perdomo

