Update: EU to host Biden for EU-U.S. summit in Brussels in June

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) – The European Union will host a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in June to discuss issues including climate change, health trade and geopolitical challenges, the heads of the EU institutions said on Friday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel both tweeted that Biden would take part in an EU-U.S. summit during a trip to Brussels.

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June for his first overseas trip since taking office, the White House said on Friday.

The trip aims to highlight the U.S. president’s “commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The announcement was made as Biden concluded hosting a global climate summit that marked a renewed U.S. engagement in climate efforts.

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, from June 11-13, where he will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said.

From there, Biden will travel to Brussels for the NATO Summit on June 14. “President Biden will affirm the United States’ commitment to NATO, transatlantic security, and collective defense,” Psaki said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss and Philip Blenkinsop)

