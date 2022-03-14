EU to keep talking with Bulgaria until enlargement spat solved, Borrell says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 14 (Reuters) – The European Commission will continue talking to Bulgaria to get its approval for accepting North Macedonia into the bloc, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

“We will continue talking (with Bulgaria) until this issue will be solved,” he told reporters on a visit to the North Macedonian capital, Skopje, adding he perceived an improved atmosphere between the two governments.

Bilateral issues cannot any longer determine an accession process, Borrell underlined.

Photo – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Policy Josep Borrell. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL