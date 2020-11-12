EU top court advocate general rejects automatic ban on extradition to Poland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The threat to the independence of Poland’s courts is worsening but it does not justify an automatic rejection of all extradition requests from Polish courts, the European top court’s advocate general said in an opinion.

“Though the threat to the independence of Polish courts may have worsened, it is not possible simply to suspend, automatically and indiscriminately, the application of the Framework Decision in respect of any European Arrest Warrants issued by those courts,” Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona said.

The opinion was issued in response to a case brought by a Dutch court asking if it should extradite to Poland given the doubts about the independence of the Polish judiciary from political influence.

Like this: Like Loading...