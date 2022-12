Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Dec 15 (Reuters) – A Polish law from 2019 on disciplining judges is against European Union treaties, the advocate general of the bloc’s top court said on Thursday.

The EU’s top court usually, though not always, follows the opinion of the advocate general in its rulings.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alan Charlish)

