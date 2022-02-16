EU top court rules dismisses Polish, Hungarian challenge to rule of law mechanism

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The European Court of Justice dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new law that would allow the EU to cut funds to member countries that violate democratic rights and freedoms.

The final ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice marks a milestone in the EU’s long-standing challenge with Poland and Hungary’s populist rulers over undercutting the rule of law.

“The full court dismisses the action (by Hungary and Poland),” the court said. In its final statement, the Court noted that compliance by the Member States with the common values on which the European Union is founded – which have been identified and are shared by the Member States and which define the very identity of the European Union as a legal order common to those States – four such as the rule of law and solidarity, justifies the mutual trust between those States. Since that compliance is a condition for the enjoyment of all the rights deriving from the application of the Treaties to a Member State, the European Union must be able to defend those values, within the limits of its powers.”

Referring directly to the “conditionality mechanism”, which makes receipt of financing from the Union budget subject to the respect by a Member State for the principles of the rule of law, the Court argued that such mechanism is capable of falling within the power conferred by the Treaties on the European Union to establish “financial rules” relating to the implementation

of the Union budget.

Thirty-six billion euros in pandemic recovery funds earmarked for Poland, and 7 billion euros for Hungary, are already frozen over their track record on democratic rights and values.

Updated 1055: President Roberta Metsola welcomes decision

European Parliament President Metsola said: “The European Parliament now expects the Commission to apply the conditionality mechanism swiftly. Conditionality of EU funds linked to respect of the rule of law is non-negotiable for the European Parliament. “The rule of law is the basis on which our Treaties are built. It is fundamental that all Member States adhere to the Treaties they all signed up to when they joined the European Union. Values matter, and citizens have the right to know how common funds are used”, underlined President Metsola.”

The regulation, strongly supported by the European Parliament, was adopted in December 2020. Following parliamentary resolutions, the European Parliament submitted in October 2021 a lawsuit to the Court of Justice against the European Commission for its failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski)

PHOTO – (FILE) – The European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) entrance in Luxembourg. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS BOUVY