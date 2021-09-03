EU trade chief voices optimism on resolving U.S. steel tariff dispute

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union’s trade chief said on Friday he had become more optimistic that the bloc could resolve its dispute with the United States over U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that one of the joint conclusions of a EU-U.S. summit in mid-June was to work to resolve the issue by the end of the year.

“After the EU-U.S. summit I am more optimistic that the solution will be found, so we are now engaging closely with the relevant departments in the U.S. administration,” he told a session of Brussels think-tank Bruegel’s annual meetings.

Photo: European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis . EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL