EU – UK near another moment of truth on future relations

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree over Brussels dinner on Wednesday that more trade talks are needed and a new EU-UK partnership pact is still possible, a diplomat said.
The EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “We are nearing another moment of truth on future EU-UK relations. The possible result expected from the dinner is that more talks are needed, that an agreement is still possible.”
The person said the EU and its parliament could move swiftly with ratification of an agreement should it be sealed by negotiators by the end of the weekend.
Otherwise, the diplomat said, the bloc would step up contingency planning for a no-deal split in ties with Britain at the end of the year. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alex Richardson)
9th December 2020
Health Canada on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country.
The nation's first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interi...
9th December 2020
OSLO (Reuters) -Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic country's justice minister said on Wednesday.
Pr...
9th December 2020
LISBON (Reuters) - The head of Portugal's SEF border service resigned on Wednesday after months of backlash over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa.
Ihor Homenyuk, ...
9th December 2020
Banning the use of microplastics in products such as cosmetics and detergents across the European Union would prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the environment over 20 years, the EU Chemicals Agency ECHA said on Wednesday.
Th...
9th December 2020
Dec 9 (Reuters) - YouTube said on Wednesday it would start removing content that falsely allege widespread fraud changed the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, in a change to its more hands-off stance on videos making similar claims.
The ...
9th December 2020
9th December 2020
A total of 32 people were arrested in the southern cities of Potenza and Messina in probes into two separate scams to give migrants fraudulent stay permits in Italy.
Potenza police placed 16 people under house arrest for providing nine-month stay...
9th December 2020
Europe's medicines regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyberattack and it was investigating the incident with help from law enforcement.
The European Medicines Agency - which is responsible for assessing and approving medicines, me...
9th December 2020
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a su...
9th December 2020
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.
With fea...
