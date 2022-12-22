EU-Ukraine summit set for Feb 3, location not decided

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (Reuters) – The chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold a summit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Feb. 3 next year, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

The location of the summit has not been determined yet.

“I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskiy to visit Brussels,” said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders.

The spokesman said the invitation for Zelenskiy to visit Brussels did not mean that’s where the summit would be held.

Officials said the theme of the summit was likely to be how the EU can continue to support Ukraine against Russia. The leaders of the EU’s two key institutions — the Commission and the council of EU leaders — would also assess Ukraine’s path to membership in the bloc.

Zelenskiy has made regular appearances via video-link at EU summits since the start of the Russian invasion in February. He made his first in-person trip since the start of the war to Washington on Wednesday.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first