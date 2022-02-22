EU vows sanctions for Russia’s recognition of Luhansk, Donetsk

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leaders of the three major European institutions were united in their condemnation of Russia’s recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The European Union said it will impose sanctions “against those involved” in Russia’s recognition of independence for Ukraine’s breakaway regions, the bloc’s top officials said.

Presidents Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, on behalf of Council, the Commission and the European Parliament respectively, said they condemn in the strongest possible terms the decision by the Russian President to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities.

“This step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements. The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act” they said, adding that “the Union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.”

Meanwhile, the White House announced after Putin’s announcement that it would prevent U.S. investment in those breakaway areas and the official who spoke to reporters said additional measures would be announced on Tuesday. But those measures were separate from a wider package of sanctions that Washington has promised to implement with its allies if Russia invades Ukraine.

via Reuters