EU warns it may block COVID-19 vaccine exports over AstraZeneca dispute

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU warned that it will block exports of COVID-19 vaccines outside of the EU over the AstraZeneca’s announcement that deliveries will be reduced for a few weeks.

On Friday AstraZeneca told the EU that there would be delivery delays in the first quarter of this year following an announcement made by Pfizer a week earlier.

The relevant EU Steering Board held a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca on Monday afternoon to discuss the issue however according to a statemeny by Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides the answers of the company have not been satisfactory. An additional meeting was held on Monday evening.

“The EU will take any action required to protect its citizens,” Kyriakides said in the statement.

via European Commission

Like this: Like Loading...