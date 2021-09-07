EU Weekly agenda

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament and European Commission for the week 6 September until 10 September

Monday 6 September: Members of the Women’s Rights Committee and Human Rights Subcommittee will discuss the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan following the takeover of the Taliban

Tuesday 7 September: Conference on modelling the pathogenesis of COVID-19 using the adverse outcome pathway framework

Wednesday 8 September: Conference on “A Resilient Response to Future Challenges – Adult Learning Challenges”

Thursday 9 September: the Special Committee on Foreign Interference will also debate the most recent cases of spying on European politicians and institutions, in particular Operation Dunhammer, Pegasus and APT 31

Friday 10 September: Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell in Tunisia: meets with various representatives of institutions, political and civil society actors; meets with representatives of the 2015 Nobel prize “Quartet”