Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Comuniq.EU, Europa, Europe Explained, News

EU welcomes Qatar legal reforms ‘removing excessive control’ over migrant workers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU welcomed legal reforms introduced by Qatar yesterday. In a statement, the EU said it welcomed changes that would see the end of the migrant workers being required to obtain their employer’s permission to change jobs, while also adopting a non-discriminatory minimum wage.

Once these reforms enter into force, Qatar will become the first country in the Gulf region to dismantle the kefala (“sponsorship”) system governing the employment of migrant workers. The EU has insisted that this system gives employers excessive control over migrant workers.

The EU said it strongly supported these labour legislation reform efforts. It had previously insisted that these changes take place during discussions in the informal Human Rights Dialogue.

The EU also supported the International Labour Organisation, arguing that it was crucial role in supporting the Qatari government on its labour law reform agenda. The EU said it looks forward to the swift implementation of Law No. 18/2020 and further improvements of the legal framework covering workers’ rights in Qatar.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: