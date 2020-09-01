EU welcomes Qatar legal reforms ‘removing excessive control’ over migrant workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU welcomed legal reforms introduced by Qatar yesterday. In a statement, the EU said it welcomed changes that would see the end of the migrant workers being required to obtain their employer’s permission to change jobs, while also adopting a non-discriminatory minimum wage.

Once these reforms enter into force, Qatar will become the first country in the Gulf region to dismantle the kefala (“sponsorship”) system governing the employment of migrant workers. The EU has insisted that this system gives employers excessive control over migrant workers.

The EU said it strongly supported these labour legislation reform efforts. It had previously insisted that these changes take place during discussions in the informal Human Rights Dialogue.

The EU also supported the International Labour Organisation, arguing that it was crucial role in supporting the Qatari government on its labour law reform agenda. The EU said it looks forward to the swift implementation of Law No. 18/2020 and further improvements of the legal framework covering workers’ rights in Qatar.

