EU, WHO team up to help with COVID-19 vaccinations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine

The European Union and the World Health Organization said they would spend 40 million euros ($48.48 million) over three years to ensure better access to COVID-19 vaccines in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“The funds will initially be used to support the phases of preparedness and readiness, with an emphasis on imminent needs in strategic areas such as planning, equipment & supplies, training of health workers and information,” the WHO said.

“This will be followed with support for effective deployment and monitoring of vaccine roll-out.”

Main Photo: A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as medical staff prepare doses during a vaccination campaign at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga, Latvia. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

