Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

EU would prefer a Brexit deal but ready for no deal, says Commissioner Breton

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union would prefer to have a Brexit deal, but it is ready in case no agreement can be reached, the Commissioner for the EU’s single market, Thierry Breton, told BFM business radio on Tuesday.

Britain, the world’s sixth-biggest economy, left the EU in January and has since been locked in painstaking talks with the world’s largest trading bloc to keep trade flowing freely.

EU leaders are holding a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to assess progress, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to know by Oct. 15 if a deal can be reached.

“We prefer a deal but not at any price and if there is no deal, we are ready,” Breton said.

“Our customs are ready for a no-deal and it is urgent that British customs also prepare for it,” he added.
%d bloggers like this: