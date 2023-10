Reading Time: < 1 minute

England became the eighth team to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 after a 3-1 win against Italy moved them on to 16 points in Group C, but there was frustration for Hungary as they failed to book their passage.

The draw for Euro 2024, which is being held in Germany, takes place on December 2 in Hamburg; there are 10 host cities, including Munich and Berlin; the first match of next summer’s tournament takes in place in Munch on June 14; the final takes place in Berlin on July 14

Kyle Walker (L) of England in action against Destiny Udogie of Italy during the UEFA EURO 2024 group C qualification round match between England and Italy in London, Britain, 17 October 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

