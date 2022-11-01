Euro area annual inflation up to 10.7%

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.7% in October 2022, up from 9.9% in September according to a

flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in

October (41.9%, compared with 40.7% in September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (13.1%, compared with

11.8% in September), non-energy industrial goods (6.0%, compared with 5.5% in September) and services (4.4%,

compared with 4.3% in September).

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first