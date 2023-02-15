Euro zone December industry output down 1.1% m/m

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Feb 15 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production decreased by 1.1% in December from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22
Euro area
Total industry-2.82.10.8-2.01.4-1.1
Intermediate goods-1.2-0.5-0.8-1.30.5-2.8
Energy-0.4-0.1-1.9-3.8-1.41.3
Capital goods-3.62.82.0-0.41.2-0.4
Durable consumer goods-1.41.1-0.6-1.6-0.1-1.4
Non-durable consumer goods2.41.73.3-0.11.3-1.0
EU
Total industry-2.01.50.7-2.01.2-0.4
Intermediate goods-1.2-0.5-0.6-1.30.5-2.4
Energy0.2-1.2-2.4-3.7-0.31.3
Capital goods-2.72.02.2-0.51.4-0.3
Durable consumer goods-1.70.4-0.3-1.4-0.4-0.7
Non-durable consumer goods1.91.62.9-0.11.01.0

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22
Euro area
Total industry-2.52.65.13.42.8-1.7
Intermediate goods-2.2-0.7-2.1-3.1-3.5-6.9
Energy0.4-0.6-3.9-8.0-11.2-9.3
Capital goods-4.97.914.19.49.00.0
Durable consumer goods2.37.03.70.2-0.2-1.3
Non-durable consumer goods-1.41.15.410.310.47.9
EU
Total industry-0.93.65.73.72.7-0.4
Intermediate goods-1.6-0.1-1.4-2.5-3.4-6.2
Energy2.70.6-3.2-8.8-10.5-9.5
Capital goods-3.18.714.810.19.11.7
Durable consumer goods1.54.22.1-0.8-1.9-2.1
Non-durable consumer goods1.83.67.911.210.611.1

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

