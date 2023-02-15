Euro zone December industry output down 1.1% m/m

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Feb 15 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production decreased by 1.1% in December from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Euro area Total industry -2.8 2.1 0.8 -2.0 1.4 -1.1 Intermediate goods -1.2 -0.5 -0.8 -1.3 0.5 -2.8 Energy -0.4 -0.1 -1.9 -3.8 -1.4 1.3 Capital goods -3.6 2.8 2.0 -0.4 1.2 -0.4 Durable consumer goods -1.4 1.1 -0.6 -1.6 -0.1 -1.4 Non-durable consumer goods 2.4 1.7 3.3 -0.1 1.3 -1.0 EU Total industry -2.0 1.5 0.7 -2.0 1.2 -0.4 Intermediate goods -1.2 -0.5 -0.6 -1.3 0.5 -2.4 Energy 0.2 -1.2 -2.4 -3.7 -0.3 1.3 Capital goods -2.7 2.0 2.2 -0.5 1.4 -0.3 Durable consumer goods -1.7 0.4 -0.3 -1.4 -0.4 -0.7 Non-durable consumer goods 1.9 1.6 2.9 -0.1 1.0 1.0

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Euro area Total industry -2.5 2.6 5.1 3.4 2.8 -1.7 Intermediate goods -2.2 -0.7 -2.1 -3.1 -3.5 -6.9 Energy 0.4 -0.6 -3.9 -8.0 -11.2 -9.3 Capital goods -4.9 7.9 14.1 9.4 9.0 0.0 Durable consumer goods 2.3 7.0 3.7 0.2 -0.2 -1.3 Non-durable consumer goods -1.4 1.1 5.4 10.3 10.4 7.9 EU Total industry -0.9 3.6 5.7 3.7 2.7 -0.4 Intermediate goods -1.6 -0.1 -1.4 -2.5 -3.4 -6.2 Energy 2.7 0.6 -3.2 -8.8 -10.5 -9.5 Capital goods -3.1 8.7 14.8 10.1 9.1 1.7 Durable consumer goods 1.5 4.2 2.1 -0.8 -1.9 -2.1 Non-durable consumer goods 1.8 3.6 7.9 11.2 10.6 11.1

