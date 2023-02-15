Euro zone December industry output down 1.1% m/m

Feb 15 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production decreased by 1.1% in December from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production – monthly variation
% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
|Jul-22
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|Oct-22
|Nov-22
|Dec-22
|Euro area
|Total industry
|-2.8
|2.1
|0.8
|-2.0
|1.4
|-1.1
|Intermediate goods
|-1.2
|-0.5
|-0.8
|-1.3
|0.5
|-2.8
|Energy
|-0.4
|-0.1
|-1.9
|-3.8
|-1.4
|1.3
|Capital goods
|-3.6
|2.8
|2.0
|-0.4
|1.2
|-0.4
|Durable consumer goods
|-1.4
|1.1
|-0.6
|-1.6
|-0.1
|-1.4
|Non-durable consumer goods
|2.4
|1.7
|3.3
|-0.1
|1.3
|-1.0
|EU
|Total industry
|-2.0
|1.5
|0.7
|-2.0
|1.2
|-0.4
|Intermediate goods
|-1.2
|-0.5
|-0.6
|-1.3
|0.5
|-2.4
|Energy
|0.2
|-1.2
|-2.4
|-3.7
|-0.3
|1.3
|Capital goods
|-2.7
|2.0
|2.2
|-0.5
|1.4
|-0.3
|Durable consumer goods
|-1.7
|0.4
|-0.3
|-1.4
|-0.4
|-0.7
|Non-durable consumer goods
|1.9
|1.6
|2.9
|-0.1
|1.0
|1.0
Industrial production – annual variation
% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)
|Jul-22
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|Oct-22
|Nov-22
|Dec-22
|Euro area
|Total industry
|-2.5
|2.6
|5.1
|3.4
|2.8
|-1.7
|Intermediate goods
|-2.2
|-0.7
|-2.1
|-3.1
|-3.5
|-6.9
|Energy
|0.4
|-0.6
|-3.9
|-8.0
|-11.2
|-9.3
|Capital goods
|-4.9
|7.9
|14.1
|9.4
|9.0
|0.0
|Durable consumer goods
|2.3
|7.0
|3.7
|0.2
|-0.2
|-1.3
|Non-durable consumer goods
|-1.4
|1.1
|5.4
|10.3
|10.4
|7.9
|EU
|Total industry
|-0.9
|3.6
|5.7
|3.7
|2.7
|-0.4
|Intermediate goods
|-1.6
|-0.1
|-1.4
|-2.5
|-3.4
|-6.2
|Energy
|2.7
|0.6
|-3.2
|-8.8
|-10.5
|-9.5
|Capital goods
|-3.1
|8.7
|14.8
|10.1
|9.1
|1.7
|Durable consumer goods
|1.5
|4.2
|2.1
|-0.8
|-1.9
|-2.1
|Non-durable consumer goods
|1.8
|3.6
|7.9
|11.2
|10.6
|11.1
For Eurostat release, click on: