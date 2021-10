Reading Time: < 1 minute

A market-based gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations surged to seven-year highs on Wednesday, as high energy prices continue to fan expectations of higher future price growth for consumers and businesses.

The five-year, five-year forward inflation swap rose to 1.8694%, the highest since November 2014, moving nearer to the ECB’s 2% inflation target. The gauge has risen sharply over the last month and had been at 1.26% at the start of the year.