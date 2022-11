Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) – The euro zone economy will likely show negative growth rates in the fourth quarter while inflation will still remain high before starting to slow down in the first quarter, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

