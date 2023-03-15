Euro zone January industry output up 0.7% m/m

March 15 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production increased by 0.7% in January from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production – monthly variation
% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|Oct-22
|Nov-22
|Dec-22
|Jan-23
|Euro area
|Total industry
|2.4
|0.4
|-1.8
|1.4
|-1.3
|0.7
|Intermediate goods
|-0.6
|-0.8
|-1.4
|0.5
|-2.7
|1.5
|Energy
|-0.1
|-1.9
|-4.4
|-1.3
|3.4
|-0.8
|Capital goods
|4.7
|0.4
|0.1
|0.5
|-0.2
|-0.2
|Durable consumer goods
|1.1
|-0.7
|-1.6
|0.2
|-1.2
|-0.7
|Non-durable consumer goods
|2.3
|2.8
|0.7
|3.2
|-2.3
|-2.1
|EU
|Total industry
|1.8
|0.4
|-1.9
|1.3
|-0.6
|0.3
|Intermediate goods
|-0.6
|-0.6
|-1.4
|0.5
|-2.3
|1.1
|Energy
|-1.3
|-2.3
|-3.9
|-0.6
|2.7
|0.0
|Capital goods
|3.6
|0.9
|-0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|-0.2
|Durable consumer goods
|0.5
|-0.3
|-1.4
|-0.3
|-0.6
|-0.9
|Non-durable consumer goods
|2.0
|2.6
|0.4
|2.6
|-0.2
|-3.2
Industrial production – annual variation
% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|Oct-22
|Nov-22
|Dec-22
|Jan-23
|Euro area
|Total industry
|4.8
|6.1
|4.2
|3.6
|-2.0
|0.9
|Intermediate goods
|-0.8
|-2.2
|-3.1
|-3.4
|-7.0
|-5.3
|Energy
|-0.8
|-3.4
|-8.4
|-11.4
|-7.5
|-7.6
|Capital goods
|14.1
|16.4
|11.5
|10.8
|-1.4
|8.2
|Durable consumer goods
|6.8
|3.3
|0.0
|-0.2
|-0.9
|-0.6
|Non-durable consumer goods
|2.7
|5.8
|10.5
|11.2
|8.1
|3.2
|EU
|Total industry
|5.4
|6.7
|4.4
|3.5
|-0.6
|1.0
|Intermediate goods
|-0.1
|-1.3
|-2.5
|-3.3
|-6.2
|-5.3
|Energy
|0.2
|-2.8
|-9.3
|-10.8
|-8.2
|-7.1
|Capital goods
|14.0
|16.7
|11.9
|10.5
|0.4
|8.3
|Durable consumer goods
|4.0
|2.0
|-0.9
|-1.9
|-1.9
|-2.5
|Non-durable consumer goods
|4.9
|8.3
|11.4
|11.3
|11.3
|4.7
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators
(Reporting by Carlo Giovanni Boffa in Gdansk)