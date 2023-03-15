Euro zone January industry output up 0.7% m/m

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 15 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production increased by 0.7% in January from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Euro area Total industry 2.4 0.4 -1.8 1.4 -1.3 0.7 Intermediate goods -0.6 -0.8 -1.4 0.5 -2.7 1.5 Energy -0.1 -1.9 -4.4 -1.3 3.4 -0.8 Capital goods 4.7 0.4 0.1 0.5 -0.2 -0.2 Durable consumer goods 1.1 -0.7 -1.6 0.2 -1.2 -0.7 Non-durable consumer goods 2.3 2.8 0.7 3.2 -2.3 -2.1 EU Total industry 1.8 0.4 -1.9 1.3 -0.6 0.3 Intermediate goods -0.6 -0.6 -1.4 0.5 -2.3 1.1 Energy -1.3 -2.3 -3.9 -0.6 2.7 0.0 Capital goods 3.6 0.9 -0.2 0.8 0.0 -0.2 Durable consumer goods 0.5 -0.3 -1.4 -0.3 -0.6 -0.9 Non-durable consumer goods 2.0 2.6 0.4 2.6 -0.2 -3.2

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Euro area Total industry 4.8 6.1 4.2 3.6 -2.0 0.9 Intermediate goods -0.8 -2.2 -3.1 -3.4 -7.0 -5.3 Energy -0.8 -3.4 -8.4 -11.4 -7.5 -7.6 Capital goods 14.1 16.4 11.5 10.8 -1.4 8.2 Durable consumer goods 6.8 3.3 0.0 -0.2 -0.9 -0.6 Non-durable consumer goods 2.7 5.8 10.5 11.2 8.1 3.2 EU Total industry 5.4 6.7 4.4 3.5 -0.6 1.0 Intermediate goods -0.1 -1.3 -2.5 -3.3 -6.2 -5.3 Energy 0.2 -2.8 -9.3 -10.8 -8.2 -7.1 Capital goods 14.0 16.7 11.9 10.5 0.4 8.3 Durable consumer goods 4.0 2.0 -0.9 -1.9 -1.9 -2.5 Non-durable consumer goods 4.9 8.3 11.4 11.3 11.3 4.7

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Carlo Giovanni Boffa in Gdansk)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first