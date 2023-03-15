Comuniq.EU

Euro zone January industry output up 0.7% m/m

March 15 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production increased by 0.7% in January from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22Jan-23
Euro area
Total industry2.40.4-1.81.4-1.30.7
Intermediate goods-0.6-0.8-1.40.5-2.71.5
Energy-0.1-1.9-4.4-1.33.4-0.8
Capital goods4.70.40.10.5-0.2-0.2
Durable consumer goods1.1-0.7-1.60.2-1.2-0.7
Non-durable consumer goods2.32.80.73.2-2.3-2.1
EU
Total industry1.80.4-1.91.3-0.60.3
Intermediate goods-0.6-0.6-1.40.5-2.31.1
Energy-1.3-2.3-3.9-0.62.70.0
Capital goods3.60.9-0.20.80.0-0.2
Durable consumer goods0.5-0.3-1.4-0.3-0.6-0.9
Non-durable consumer goods2.02.60.42.6-0.2-3.2

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22Jan-23
Euro area
Total industry4.86.14.23.6-2.00.9
Intermediate goods-0.8-2.2-3.1-3.4-7.0-5.3
Energy-0.8-3.4-8.4-11.4-7.5-7.6
Capital goods14.116.411.510.8-1.48.2
Durable consumer goods6.83.30.0-0.2-0.9-0.6
Non-durable consumer goods2.75.810.511.28.13.2
EU
Total industry5.46.74.43.5-0.61.0
Intermediate goods-0.1-1.3-2.5-3.3-6.2-5.3
Energy0.2-2.8-9.3-10.8-8.2-7.1
Capital goods14.016.711.910.50.48.3
Durable consumer goods4.02.0-0.9-1.9-1.9-2.5
Non-durable consumer goods4.98.311.411.311.34.7

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Carlo Giovanni Boffa in Gdansk)

