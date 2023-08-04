Euro zone June retail sales fall 1.4% y/y

Aug 4 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in June.
Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
|Jan 23
|Feb 23
|Mar 23
|Apr 23
|May 23
|Jun 23
|Euro area
|Total retail trade
|0.9
|-0.2
|-0.4
|0.0
|0.6
|-0.3
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|1.8
|-0.3
|-0.8
|-0.3
|0.3
|-0.3
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|1.3
|-0.1
|-0.7
|0.3
|0.6
|-0.2
|Mail orders and internet
|-3.0
|2.1
|-0.7
|1.6
|-1.0
|1.1
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|-1.6
|-1.2
|0.5
|-2.4
|0.5
|1.0
|EU
|Total retail trade
|0.9
|-0.3
|-0.4
|0.1
|0.3
|-0.2
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|1.7
|-0.4
|-0.8
|-0.3
|0.4
|-0.4
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|1.6
|-0.4
|-0.9
|0.5
|0.4
|-0.2
|Mail orders and internet
|-2.5
|2.2
|-0.9
|2.0
|-1.2
|1.1
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|-2.6
|-1.2
|0.2
|-2.6
|0.6
|0.7
Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)
|Jan 23
|Feb 23
|Mar 23
|Apr 23
|May 23
|Jun 23
|Euro area
|Total retail trade
|-1.8
|-2.4
|-3.3
|-2.8
|-2.4
|-1.4
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|-4.6
|-4.6
|-6.1
|-4.5
|-3.0
|-3.5
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|0.0
|-0.8
|-1.6
|-1.2
|-1.6
|0.0
|Mail orders and internet
|-9.5
|-7.1
|-4.6
|-4.4
|-4.2
|-3.3
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|4.8
|0.4
|1.9
|-3.0
|-1.6
|-0.4
|EU
|Total retail trade
|-1.5
|-2.5
|-3.7
|-3.0
|-2.6
|-1.6
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|-4.4
|-4.6
|-6.1
|-4.7
|-3.0
|-3.6
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|0.0
|-0.9
|-2.4
|-1.6
|-2.0
|-0.2
|Mail orders and internet
|-8.7
|-5.8
|-3.9
|-2.5
|-2.8
|-2.2
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|4.7
|-1.0
|1.3
|-3.5
|-2.3
|-1.3