Euro zone June retail sales fall 1.4% y/y

Aug 4 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in June.

Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Jan 23 Feb 23 Mar 23 Apr 23 May 23 Jun 23 Euro area Total retail trade 0.9 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.6 -0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.8 -0.3 -0.8 -0.3 0.3 -0.3 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 1.3 -0.1 -0.7 0.3 0.6 -0.2 Mail orders and internet -3.0 2.1 -0.7 1.6 -1.0 1.1 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -1.6 -1.2 0.5 -2.4 0.5 1.0 EU Total retail trade 0.9 -0.3 -0.4 0.1 0.3 -0.2 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.7 -0.4 -0.8 -0.3 0.4 -0.4 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 1.6 -0.4 -0.9 0.5 0.4 -0.2 Mail orders and internet -2.5 2.2 -0.9 2.0 -1.2 1.1 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -2.6 -1.2 0.2 -2.6 0.6 0.7

Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Jan 23 Feb 23 Mar 23 Apr 23 May 23 Jun 23 Euro area Total retail trade -1.8 -2.4 -3.3 -2.8 -2.4 -1.4 Food, drinks, tobacco -4.6 -4.6 -6.1 -4.5 -3.0 -3.5 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.0 -0.8 -1.6 -1.2 -1.6 0.0 Mail orders and internet -9.5 -7.1 -4.6 -4.4 -4.2 -3.3 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 4.8 0.4 1.9 -3.0 -1.6 -0.4 EU Total retail trade -1.5 -2.5 -3.7 -3.0 -2.6 -1.6 Food, drinks, tobacco -4.4 -4.6 -6.1 -4.7 -3.0 -3.6 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.0 -0.9 -2.4 -1.6 -2.0 -0.2 Mail orders and internet -8.7 -5.8 -3.9 -2.5 -2.8 -2.2 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 4.7 -1.0 1.3 -3.5 -2.3 -1.3

