Euro zone June retail sales fall 1.4% y/y

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aug 4 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in June.

Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Jan 23Feb 23Mar 23Apr 23May 23Jun 23
Euro area
Total retail trade0.9-0.2-0.40.00.6-0.3
Food, drinks, tobacco1.8-0.3-0.8-0.30.3-0.3
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:1.3-0.1-0.70.30.6-0.2
Mail orders and internet-3.02.1-0.71.6-1.01.1
Automotive fuel in specialised stores-1.6-1.20.5-2.40.51.0
EU
Total retail trade0.9-0.3-0.40.10.3-0.2
Food, drinks, tobacco1.7-0.4-0.8-0.30.4-0.4
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:1.6-0.4-0.90.50.4-0.2
Mail orders and internet-2.52.2-0.92.0-1.21.1
Automotive fuel in specialised stores-2.6-1.20.2-2.60.60.7

Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Jan 23Feb 23Mar 23Apr 23May 23Jun 23
Euro area
Total retail trade-1.8-2.4-3.3-2.8-2.4-1.4
Food, drinks, tobacco-4.6-4.6-6.1-4.5-3.0-3.5
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:0.0-0.8-1.6-1.2-1.60.0
Mail orders and internet-9.5-7.1-4.6-4.4-4.2-3.3
Automotive fuel in specialised stores4.80.41.9-3.0-1.6-0.4
EU
Total retail trade-1.5-2.5-3.7-3.0-2.6-1.6
Food, drinks, tobacco-4.4-4.6-6.1-4.7-3.0-3.6
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:0.0-0.9-2.4-1.6-2.0-0.2
Mail orders and internet-8.7-5.8-3.9-2.5-2.8-2.2
Automotive fuel in specialised stores4.7-1.01.3-3.5-2.3-1.3

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: