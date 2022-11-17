Euro zone Oct y/y inflation revised marginally lower, still record high

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation in October was marginally lower than previously reported in year-on-year terms but still at a record high because of surging energy prices, final data showed from the European Union’s statistics office showed on Thursday.

Eurostat confirmed that consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% month-on-month in October, for a 10.6% year-on-year increase, a revision from the 10.7% annual reading reported previously.

Of the final year-on-year number, 4.44 percentage points came from soaring energy prices, which were 41.5% higher in October than a year earlier. Another 2.74 percentage points came from more expensive food, alcohol and tobacco.

Without the most volatile energy and unprocessed food components, what the European Central Bank calls core inflation, consumer prices rose 0.7% month-on-month and 6.4% year-on-year.

An even narrower measure that excludes alcohol and tobacco, whose prices often fluctuate due to changes in the excise tax, showed inflation at 0.6% on the month and 5.0% year-on-year.

The ECB wants to keep inflation at 2 percent over the medium term and has been sharply raising interest rates since July to help curb price growth.

EU statistics office Eurostat released on Thursday the following harmonised data on October consumer prices in the 19-nation euro zone.

The table includes the core rate of inflation referred to by the European Central Bank, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food costs.

Euro area inflation rates in % for main components, measured by HICPs

Weight (‰) Annual rate Monthly rate 2022 Oct 21 May 22 Jun 22 Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Oct 22 All-items HICP 1000.0 4.1 8.1 8.6 8.9 9.1 9.9 10.6 1.5 > excluding energy 890.7 2.0 4.6 4.9 5.4 5.8 6.4 6.9 0.8 > excluding energy, unprocessed food 841.2 2.1 4.4 4.6 5.1 5.5 6.0 6.4 0.7 > excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 681.8 2.0 3.8 3.7 4.0 4.3 4.8 5.0 0.6 > excluding energy, seasonal food 862.7 2.1 4.6 4.8 5.3 5.7 6.3 6.7 0.7 > excluding tobacco 975.8 4.1 8.2 8.8 9.0 9.3 10.1 10.8 1.5 Food, alcohol & tobacco 208.9 1.9 7.5 8.9 9.8 10.6 11.8 13.1 1.5 > excluding processed food, alcohol & tobacco 159.4 2.1 7.0 8.2 9.4 10.5 11.5 12.4 1.1 > excluding unprocessed food 49.5 1.4 9.0 11.2 11.1 11.0 12.7 15.5 2.7 Energy 109.3 23.7 39.1 42.0 39.6 38.6 40.7 41.5 6.2 Non-energy industrial goods 265.2 2.0 4.2 4.3 4.5 5.1 5.5 6.1 1.2 Services 416.7 2.1 3.5 3.4 3.7 3.8 4.3 4.3 0.1

